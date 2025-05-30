Ameriflex Group Inc. Makes New $33,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 17,652 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.39.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.