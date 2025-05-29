Traders Purchase Large Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $435.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $12.83.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 49.33%. The company had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 6,344.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

