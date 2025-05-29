Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the April 30th total of 29,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.4%
RAVE stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.09. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.36.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 20.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Rave Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAVE
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rave Restaurant Group
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.