Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the April 30th total of 29,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.4%

RAVE stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.09. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.36.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 20.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 182,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Rave Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

See Also

