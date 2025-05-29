HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,434.18 ($32.79) and traded as high as GBX 2,476.47 ($33.36). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,435 ($32.80), with a volume of 80,599 shares trading hands.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Stock Up 1.5%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,434.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,533.13. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 232.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 143.41 and a current ratio of 18.64.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile

HVPE exists to provide easy access to a diversified global portfolio of high-quality private companies by investing in HarbourVest-managed funds, through which we help support innovation and growth in a responsible manner, creating value for all our stakeholders.

Our focus is on building a comprehensive global portfolio of the highest quality investments, in a proactive yet measured way, with the strength of our balance sheet underpinning everything we do.

Our multi-layered investment approach creates diversification, helping to spread risk, and is fundamental to our aim of creating a portfolio that no individual investor can replicate.

