Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $149,924,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 24,475.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,192 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,428,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,929,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,528,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,509,000 after acquiring an additional 410,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $104.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.93.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

