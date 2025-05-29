Ecommerce Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 26th

Walmart, GameStop, and Colgate-Palmolive are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves selling goods or services online. Investing in these stocks gives shareholders exposure to the growth of internet-based retail and digital marketplaces. Well-known examples include Amazon, Alibaba and Shopify. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,664,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,861,385. Walmart has a one year low of $64.16 and a one year high of $105.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE GME traded up $2.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 30,274,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,800,337. GameStop has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 184.39 and a beta of -0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

NYSE:CL traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.67. 6,723,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677,772. The company has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30.

