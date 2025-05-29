Avant Financial Advisors LLC Takes $451,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Avant Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,484,000 after purchasing an additional 82,051,493 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 58,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 89,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 46,243 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $24.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23.
About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
