Avant Financial Advisors LLC Takes $451,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Avant Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,484,000 after purchasing an additional 82,051,493 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 58,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 89,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 46,243 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $24.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.