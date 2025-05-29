2,244 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Acquired by Milestone Asset Management Group LLC

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 383.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Veridan Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $103.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $909.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $108.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.31.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.