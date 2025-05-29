Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Shares Down 8.1% – Here’s Why

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.05). 1,785,943 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 941,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.79 ($0.05).

Blencowe Resources Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of £10.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.66.

Blencowe Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blencowe Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of graphite properties in Northern Uganda. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blencowe Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blencowe Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.