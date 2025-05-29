Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,013,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,026,000 after purchasing an additional 152,808 shares during the period. Tableaux LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,798,000. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,889,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,018,000. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 82,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $40.29 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

