Avant Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $4.13 Million Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Avant Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 3.7% of Avant Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVEM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 145,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 17,914 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,946,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.41. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.