111 Capital Purchases Shares of 3,563 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

111 Capital purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,587,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,496. This trade represents a 26.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZS. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $244.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.09.

Zscaler Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $253.65 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $259.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,014.60 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.63 and a 200-day moving average of $205.55.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

