Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Stock Price Down 11.1% – What’s Next?

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Approximately 9,414,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 33,652,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).
Alien Metals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.08. The company has a market cap of £6.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.01.
Alien Metals Company Profile
Whilst also developing iron ore opportunities in Western Australia, the Company is also pursuing precious metals and platinum group metals opportunities by developing the Elizabeth Hill Silver Project and the Munni Munni PGM Project.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alien Metals
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Alien Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alien Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.