111 Capital Acquires Shares of 14,084 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

111 Capital acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,513,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,821,222,000 after purchasing an additional 674,859 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,477,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,034,000 after purchasing an additional 601,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,938,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $55.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.99 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

