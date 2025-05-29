111 Capital Makes New Investment in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

111 Capital bought a new position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,449 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $660,786,000 after acquiring an additional 77,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,424,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $374,279,000 after buying an additional 1,035,133 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,692,000 after buying an additional 166,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,379,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,742,000 after buying an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 998,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,103,000 after buying an additional 429,276 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.14.

IDACORP Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $115.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.92. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.64 and a 52-week high of $120.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $432.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.10%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

