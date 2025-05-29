NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,080,000 after buying an additional 460,808 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,378,000 after purchasing an additional 422,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,239,000 after purchasing an additional 454,814 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,417,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of IWB stock opened at $322.85 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $337.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.19. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.