UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 715,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,431 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $23,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $559.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is presently 311.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Insider Activity

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Timothy D. Boswell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $145,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,305.84. This represents a 17.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $3,330,168.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,908,178.14. This trade represents a 14.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

