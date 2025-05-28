UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 111,386 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $25,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 40,924 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,486,542.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,539.92. The trade was a 44.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 26,913 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $1,635,233.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,144.12. The trade was a 37.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,599 shares of company stock worth $7,099,910. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:SKX opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.08. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $78.85. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Skechers U.S.A.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.