UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $26.09 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,079 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.28% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $26,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,298,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,814,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,604,000 after buying an additional 648,983 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,341,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,616,000 after buying an additional 445,176 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 973.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 421,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,239,000 after purchasing an additional 382,513 shares during the period. Finally, Global Frontier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $23,809,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 3.9%

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $98.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

