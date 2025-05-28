Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Masimo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Masimo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $193.00 target price on shares of Masimo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,601.53. This trade represents a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $5,024,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,568.28. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,053 shares of company stock worth $6,998,565. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $157.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.26. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $101.61 and a one year high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

