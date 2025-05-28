Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 39,500 Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RRR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 229,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after buying an additional 89,169 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 117,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.64.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of RRR stock opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $61.73.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 71.00%. The business had revenue of $497.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.76%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

