Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 73,422 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,422 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Kanzhun worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 403.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kanzhun stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. Kanzhun Limited has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kanzhun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

