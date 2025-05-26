1,945 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $184.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.54.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BTIG Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

