Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 880,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 397,497 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

Several research firms recently commented on FOLD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

FOLD stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

