Vise Technologies Inc. Has $731,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 149.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,778,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,662,978,000 after buying an additional 491,966 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,632,000 after buying an additional 6,687,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $914,090,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,433,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $899,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,913 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,707,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,794,000 after acquiring an additional 334,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $80.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

