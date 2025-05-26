Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 4,809 Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 737.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $56.47 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -941.17, a P/E/G ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

