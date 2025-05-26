Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,697,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,622,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,264,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,389,000 after buying an additional 974,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 498,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,413,000 after buying an additional 412,080 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $68.99 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average of $67.63. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

