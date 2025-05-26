Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $334.58 on Monday. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $291.90 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.27.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Saturday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $135,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $160,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

