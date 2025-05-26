Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ opened at $31.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $38.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.54.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4227 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

