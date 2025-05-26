The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CFO Sells $182,949.48 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) CFO David Loretta sold 34,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $182,949.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,373.96. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Honest Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $4.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $534.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.25 and a beta of 2.43.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 130,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 49,673 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 589.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,397,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,981 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter worth $819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,305 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter worth $932,000. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

