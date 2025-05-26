Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Director Veronica Rogers Sells 5,205 Shares

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) Director Veronica Rogers sold 5,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $36,747.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,832.80. The trade was a 15.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $7.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 6.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,291,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,870,000 after acquiring an additional 843,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,686,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,319,000 after buying an additional 40,236 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,915,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after buying an additional 230,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 6.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,839,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,180,000 after buying an additional 294,972 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,544,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,127,000 after buying an additional 912,944 shares during the period.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.