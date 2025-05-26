GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Acquires New Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,429,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,994,000 after purchasing an additional 121,750 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,169,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,056,000 after purchasing an additional 67,470 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,110,000 after acquiring an additional 708,312 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Exelixis by 308.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,975,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,101,000 after buying an additional 810,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $42.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXEL. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim set a $45.00 price objective on Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 126,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $6,061,328.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 446,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,412,173.64. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $58,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 693,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,034,059. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,923 shares of company stock valued at $21,640,459 in the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

