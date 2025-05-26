Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,896 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Par Pacific worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 150,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Par Pacific Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $21.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.50. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

