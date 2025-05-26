Insider Buying: Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) CFO Acquires $17,006.75 in Stock

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Webster acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $17,006.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,831.66. This trade represents a 6.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Luxfer Stock Performance
NYSE:LXFR opened at $11.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $304.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,854,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after acquiring an additional 603,954 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 2,131.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 298,400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,624,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after acquiring an additional 275,669 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,308,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,821,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.
