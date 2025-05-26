Insider Buying: Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) CFO Acquires $17,006.75 in Stock

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Webster acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $17,006.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,831.66. This trade represents a 6.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Luxfer Stock Performance

NYSE:LXFR opened at $11.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $304.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Luxfer

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,854,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after acquiring an additional 603,954 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 2,131.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 298,400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,624,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after acquiring an additional 275,669 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,308,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,821,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

