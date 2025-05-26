GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Buys New Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 415.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.07.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $162.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.41. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $111.09 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.