8,944 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Bought by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in JD.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 7,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.57.

JD.com Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JD. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Dbs Bank raised JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price target on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on JD.com from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

