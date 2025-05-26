Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,548 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 63,615 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,288 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 43,692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1,534.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 140,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,202 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 28,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $299.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a $0.2922 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BVN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

