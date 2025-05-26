Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires 2,743 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,198 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in HP by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $82,772,000 after purchasing an additional 183,741 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 235,697 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in HP by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in HP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,035 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 188,368 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. The trade was a 99.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

