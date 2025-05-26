4,685 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Acquired by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $36.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.81. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 166.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on OHI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

