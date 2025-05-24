Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Lowered to Hold Rating by Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citizens Jmp lowered Vigil Neuroscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vigil Neuroscience to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $8.00 price target on Vigil Neuroscience and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered Vigil Neuroscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vigil Neuroscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Up 0.1%

VIGL stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $368.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.90. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vigil Neuroscience

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 121.3% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,013,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 24.3% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 226.3% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,724,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,048 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 219.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 709,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 703,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 97,580 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

