Montchanin Asset Management LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Industrial Properties

In related news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $536,109.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,960.30. This represents a 84.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 11.53. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.73.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

