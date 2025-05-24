2,984 Shares in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Acquired by Columbia River Financial Group LLC

Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:AOA opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $80.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.51.
iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
