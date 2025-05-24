Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys 3,614 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 704.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 74,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 65,015 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.16.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

