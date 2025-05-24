Retirement Planning Group LLC Acquires 1,109 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.08.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $465,853.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,464.24. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,305 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $145.38 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.40.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

