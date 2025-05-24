Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8,818.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000.

Stock Up 0.1%

MCHI opened at $54.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49.

Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

