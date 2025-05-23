Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Casella Waste Systems worth $24,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $940,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 38,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 16,820 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CWST opened at $115.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 502.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $237,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,578.49. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $662,879.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 150,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,888,083.74. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWST. TD Cowen began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

