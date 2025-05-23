Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,095,964 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,675 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $24,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 613,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after buying an additional 50,071 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,579,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 4,574.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 750,251 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after buying an additional 734,202 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,046,670 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,237,000 after buying an additional 756,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,370,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $42.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of AU opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.48.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

