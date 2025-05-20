Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 440,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $14,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,527,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,397,000 after acquiring an additional 294,034 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,211 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,116.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,832 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,425,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,704.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,819,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,691,000 after buying an additional 1,771,440 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.57.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

