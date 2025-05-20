Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $431.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.88 and its 200-day moving average is $373.83. The company has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $431.69.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. Barclays decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.47.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

