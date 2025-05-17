Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,591 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4,319.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

BATS BBJP opened at $59.32 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.37.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

